Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

December 18, 2023 — 02:36 pm EST

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.2%. Within the sector, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 2.69% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 13.12% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 25.06% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and FANG make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.5%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) and Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.6% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and down 3.07% on a year-to-date basis. Hasbro, Inc., meanwhile, is down 11.20% year-to-date, and Johnson Controls International plc, is down 14.40% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.2%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Services +0.3%
Technology & Communications +0.2%
Industrial +0.2%
Healthcare +0.1%
Materials 0.0%
Utilities -0.1%
Financial -0.1%

