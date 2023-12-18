Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.2%. Within the sector, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 2.69% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 13.12% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 25.06% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and FANG make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.5%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) and Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.6% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and down 3.07% on a year-to-date basis. Hasbro, Inc., meanwhile, is down 11.20% year-to-date, and Johnson Controls International plc, is down 14.40% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.2%
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Services
|+0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.2%
|Industrial
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Materials
|0.0%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.1%
Also see: IGN shares outstanding history
Funds Holding FGRO
CSX DMA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.