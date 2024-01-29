News & Insights

Monday Sector Leaders: Drugs, Vehicle Manufacturers

January 29, 2024 — 01:53 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, drugs shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of FibroGen, up about 75% and shares of Eyenovia up about 22.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are vehicle manufacturers shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by Lucid Group, trading up by about 18.1% and Canoo, trading higher by about 12.4% on Monday.

