OMER

Monday Sector Leaders: Drugs, Trucking Stocks

February 06, 2023 — 11:59 am EST

In trading on Monday, drugs shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.6%. Leading the group were shares of Omeros, up about 41.1% and shares of Catalent up about 21.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are trucking shares, up on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led by Daseke, trading higher by about 6.9% and Universal Logistics Holdings, trading higher by about 1.4% on Monday.

