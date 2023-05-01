News & Insights

Monday Sector Leaders: Drugs, Restaurants & Eateries

May 01, 2023 — 12:02 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, drugs shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.4%. Leading the group were shares of TG Therapeutics, up about 16.1% and shares of Bright Green up about 15.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are restaurants & eateries shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by Soho House, trading higher by about 8.3% and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up by about 5.5% on Monday.

