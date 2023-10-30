In trading on Monday, drugs shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, up about 64.9% and shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals up about 22.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are education & training services shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by Vitru, trading higher by about 14.3% and 2U, trading higher by about 4.1% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Drugs, Education & Training Services

