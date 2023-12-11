In trading on Monday, department stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%. Leading the group were shares of Macy's, up about 18.8% and shares of Kohl's up about 4.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are trucking shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by Old Dominion Freight Line, trading higher by about 3.5% and Saia, trading higher by about 3.1% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Department Stores, Trucking Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.