Monday Sector Leaders: Department Stores, Trucking Stocks

December 11, 2023 — 12:00 pm EST

In trading on Monday, department stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%. Leading the group were shares of Macy's, up about 18.8% and shares of Kohl's up about 4.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are trucking shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by Old Dominion Freight Line, trading higher by about 3.5% and Saia, trading higher by about 3.1% on Monday.

