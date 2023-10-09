News & Insights

Monday Sector Leaders: Defense, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

October 09, 2023 — 02:08 pm EDT

October 09, 2023

In trading on Monday, defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 7.1%. Leading the group were shares of Northrop Grumman, up about 11.3% and shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions up about 10.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 4.5% as a group, led by Callon Petroleum, trading up by about 9.2% and Vitesse Energy, trading higher by about 8.5% on Monday.

