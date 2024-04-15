News & Insights

Monday Sector Leaders: Defense, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

April 15, 2024 — 12:46 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.2%. Leading the group were shares of Elbit Systems, up about 3.5% and shares of Northrop Grumman up about 1.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led by Century Aluminum, trading higher by about 9% and Li-Cycle Holdings, trading up by about 8.6% on Monday.

