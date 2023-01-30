Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Utilities

January 30, 2023 — 02:54 pm EST

In afternoon trading on Monday, Consumer Products stocks are the best performing sector, not showing much of a loss. Within that group, Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) and Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.2% and 2.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and down 2.71% year-to-date. Colgate-Palmolive Co., meanwhile, is down 6.96% year-to-date, and Hershey Company, is down 1.68% year-to-date. Combined, CL and HSY make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) and DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.3% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and down 2.31% on a year-to-date basis. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.00% year-to-date, and DTE Energy Co, is down 2.69% year-to-date. Combined, PEG and DTE make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products 0.0%
Utilities 0.0%
Materials -0.3%
Financial -0.4%
Industrial -0.5%
Services -0.7%
Healthcare -0.7%
Technology & Communications -1.1%
Energy -1.7%

