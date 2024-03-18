Monday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Services

In afternoon trading on Monday, Consumer Products stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.8%. Within the sector, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.9% and 4.5%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 4.80% year-to-date. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 30.27% year-to-date, and Cummins, Inc. is up 20.59% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Services stocks, Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) and Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.0% and 4.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 5.61% on a year-to-date basis. Alphabet Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.12% year-to-date, and Alphabet Inc is up 5.81% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.8% Services +0.8% Materials +0.8% Utilities +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.6% Healthcare +0.5% Industrial +0.4% Energy +0.4% Financial +0.2%

