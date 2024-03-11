Monday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Services

In afternoon trading on Monday, Consumer Products stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.8%. Within that group, Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.1% and 2.9%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 3.63% year-to-date. Molson Coors Beverage Co, meanwhile, is up 9.43% year-to-date, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. is up 5.66% year-to-date. TAP makes up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Services stocks, Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.4% and 5.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 5.60% on a year-to-date basis. Paramount Global, meanwhile, is down 21.40% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc, is down 18.94% year-to-date. Combined, PARA and WBD make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.8% Services +0.5% Materials +0.5% Utilities +0.4% Financial +0.2% Energy +0.1% Healthcare -0.0% Technology & Communications -0.1% Industrial -0.5%

