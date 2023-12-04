News & Insights

Markets
EL

Monday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Healthcare

December 04, 2023 — 02:33 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Monday, Consumer Products stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.6%. Within the sector, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) and VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.8% and 4.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is flat on the day on the day, and down 3.39% year-to-date. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., meanwhile, is down 43.96% year-to-date, and VF Corp., is down 28.97% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) and Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.5% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 1.45% on a year-to-date basis. Idexx Laboratories, Inc., meanwhile, is up 25.41% year-to-date, and Illumina Inc, is down 42.72% year-to-date. Combined, IDXX and ILMN make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

ETF Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +0.6%
Healthcare +0.3%
Financial +0.3%
Services -0.0%
Utilities -0.1%
Industrial -0.2%
Energy -0.7%
Technology & Communications -0.9%
Materials -1.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying
 CEMB market cap history
 Institutional Holders of XYLG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EL
VFC
IYK
IDXX
ILMN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.