Monday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Monday, Consumer Products stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.6%. Within the sector, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) and VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.8% and 4.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is flat on the day on the day, and down 3.39% year-to-date. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., meanwhile, is down 43.96% year-to-date, and VF Corp., is down 28.97% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) and Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.5% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 1.45% on a year-to-date basis. Idexx Laboratories, Inc., meanwhile, is up 25.41% year-to-date, and Illumina Inc, is down 42.72% year-to-date. Combined, IDXX and ILMN make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.6% Healthcare +0.3% Financial +0.3% Services -0.0% Utilities -0.1% Industrial -0.2% Energy -0.7% Technology & Communications -0.9% Materials -1.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.