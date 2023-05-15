In trading on Monday, computer peripherals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Immersion, up about 4.7% and shares of Transact Technologies up about 4.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are application software shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by Neogames, trading higher by about 112.3% and Surgepays, trading higher by about 16.9% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Computer Peripherals, Application Software Stocks

