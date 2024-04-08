In trading on Monday, computer peripherals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.6%. Leading the group were shares of Vuzix, up about 15.1% and shares of Lantronix up about 1.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are airlines shares, up on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led by Frontier Group Holdings, trading up by about 4.8% and Spirit Airlines, trading up by about 4.1% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Computer Peripherals, Airlines

