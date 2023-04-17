In trading on Monday, biotechnology shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.6%. Leading the group were shares of Prometheus Biosciences, up about 69.2% and shares of Vaxcyte up about 17.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are drugs shares, up on the day by about 3% as a group, led by Morphic Holding, trading up by about 23.4% and Amneal Pharmaceuticals, trading higher by about 17.5% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Drugs

