Monday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Auto Dealerships

June 12, 2023 — 11:59 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, biotechnology shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Chinook Therapeutics, up about 56.3% and shares of Precigen up about 11.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are auto dealerships shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Vroom, trading up by about 14.6% and Advance Auto Parts, trading higher by about 6% on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

