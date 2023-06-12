In trading on Monday, biotechnology shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Chinook Therapeutics, up about 56.3% and shares of Precigen up about 11.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are auto dealerships shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Vroom, trading up by about 14.6% and Advance Auto Parts, trading higher by about 6% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Auto Dealerships

