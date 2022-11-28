Markets
ZVIA

Monday Sector Leaders: Beverages & Wineries, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

November 28, 2022 — 12:06 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, beverages & wineries shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.7%. Leading the group were shares of Zevia, up about 6% and shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev up about 2.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led by Altria Group, trading up by about 1.1% and Turning Point Brands, trading up by about 0.2% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Beverages & Wineries, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks
VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Beverages & Wineries, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZVIA
BUD
MO
TPB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.