In trading on Monday, beverages & wineries shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.7%. Leading the group were shares of Zevia, up about 6% and shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev up about 2.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led by Altria Group, trading up by about 1.1% and Turning Point Brands, trading up by about 0.2% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Beverages & Wineries, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

