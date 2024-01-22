News & Insights

Monday Sector Leaders: Auto Dealerships, Real Estate Stocks

January 22, 2024

In trading on Monday, auto dealerships shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.5%. Leading the group were shares of Vroom, up about 17.4% and shares of Carvana up about 7.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are real estate shares, up on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led by Opendoor Technologies, trading up by about 13.7% and Redfin, trading higher by about 9.3% on Monday.

