In trading on Monday, auto dealerships shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of Carvana, up about 35.8% and shares of Vroom up about 8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led by Uranium Royalty, trading higher by about 13.7% and Alliance Resource Partners, trading higher by about 9.7% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Auto Dealerships, Metals & Mining Stocks

