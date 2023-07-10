In trading on Monday, auto dealerships shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.8%. Leading the group were shares of Carvana, up about 12.1% and shares of Vroom up about 9.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are home furnishings & improvement shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by Purple Innovation, trading up by about 7.6% and Wayfair, trading up by about 5.7% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Auto Dealerships, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

