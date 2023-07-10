News & Insights

Monday Sector Leaders: Auto Dealerships, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

July 10, 2023 — 12:05 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, auto dealerships shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.8%. Leading the group were shares of Carvana, up about 12.1% and shares of Vroom up about 9.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are home furnishings & improvement shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by Purple Innovation, trading up by about 7.6% and Wayfair, trading up by about 5.7% on Monday.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
CVNA
VRM
PRPL
W

