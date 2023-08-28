In trading on Monday, auto dealerships shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of Carvana, up about 8.8% and shares of Vroom up about 7.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are aerospace & defense shares, up on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led by Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, trading higher by about 5.9% and Terran Orbital, trading higher by about 5.1% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Auto Dealerships, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.