In trading on Monday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.9%. Leading the group were shares of Allbirds, up about 9.5% and shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings up about 6.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led by Gold Royalty, trading higher by about 6.8% and Aris Mining, trading up by about 5.5% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Precious Metals

