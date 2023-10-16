In trading on Monday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.7%. Leading the group were shares of lululemon athletica, up about 9.5% and shares of Torrid Holdings up about 7.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are manufacturing shares, up on the day by about 3.6% as a group, led by PCTEL, trading up by about 47.4% and Harmonic, trading up by about 5.8% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Manufacturing Stocks

