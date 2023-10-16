News & Insights

Markets
LULU

Monday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Manufacturing Stocks

October 16, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.7%. Leading the group were shares of lululemon athletica, up about 9.5% and shares of Torrid Holdings up about 7.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are manufacturing shares, up on the day by about 3.6% as a group, led by PCTEL, trading up by about 47.4% and Harmonic, trading up by about 5.8% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Manufacturing Stocks

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Manufacturing Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LULU
CURV
PCTI
HLIT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.