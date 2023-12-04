In trading on Monday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.7%. Leading the group were shares of Hawaiian Holdings, up about 180.7% and shares of Spirit Airlines up about 7.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are drugs shares, up on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led by EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, trading up by about 179.1% and Ocular Therapeutix, trading higher by about 30.6% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Drugs

