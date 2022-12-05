Markets
APPH

Monday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Water Utilities

December 05, 2022 — 01:19 pm EST

In trading on Monday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 0.3%. Leading the group were shares of AppHarvest, up about 5% and shares of Adecoagro up about 1.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by SJW Group, trading up by about 6.3% and Global Water Resources, trading up by about 4.7% on Monday.

