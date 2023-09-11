In trading on Monday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of Village Farms International, up about 19.2% and shares of Adecoagro up about 1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are paper & forest products shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Glatfelter, trading up by about 8% and Suzano, trading higher by about 3.6% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Paper & Forest Products

