Monday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

November 20, 2023 — 02:48 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.3%. Leading the group were shares of Cresud, up about 18.1% and shares of Adecoagro up about 8.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Ypf Sociedad Anonima, trading up by about 36.1% and Clean Energy Fuels, trading up by about 6.1% on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

