In trading on Monday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%. Leading the group were shares of Appharvest, up about 24.5% and shares of Cresud up about 2.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are education & training services shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Afya Limited, trading higher by about 10.4% and New Oriental Education & Technology Group, trading higher by about 7.8% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Education & Training Services

