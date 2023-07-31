News & Insights

Monday Sector Leaders: Aerospace & Defense, Rubber & Plastics

July 31, 2023 — 12:01 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, aerospace & defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Archer Aviation, up about 29.3% and shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings up about 7.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rubber & plastics shares, up on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by Tupperware Brands, trading higher by about 41.9% and PureCycle Technologies, trading higher by about 2.9% on Monday.

