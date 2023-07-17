In trading on Monday, advertising shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Stagwell, up about 13.2% and shares of Yelp up about 10.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are semiconductors shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by First Solar, trading up by about 8% and Amtech Systems, trading up by about 7.3% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Advertising, Semiconductors

