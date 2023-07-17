News & Insights

Monday Sector Leaders: Advertising, Semiconductors

July 17, 2023 — 01:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, advertising shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Stagwell, up about 13.2% and shares of Yelp up about 10.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are semiconductors shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by First Solar, trading up by about 8% and Amtech Systems, trading up by about 7.3% on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

STGW
YELP
FSLR
ASYS

