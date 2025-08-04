Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

August 04, 2025 — 02:42 pm EDT

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.6%. Within the sector, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.8% and 4.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 16.68% year-to-date. PG&E Corp, meanwhile, is down 26.34% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 59.69% year-to-date. Combined, PCG and CEG make up approximately 10.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 1.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) and ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 26.4% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and down 2.94% on a year-to-date basis. Idexx Laboratories, Inc., meanwhile, is up 63.79% year-to-date, and ResMed Inc. is up 27.30% year-to-date. Combined, IDXX and RMD make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+1.6%
Healthcare+1.3%
Services+1.2%
Technology & Communications+1.1%
Industrial+0.9%
Financial+0.8%
Materials+0.7%
Consumer Products+0.6%
Energy-0.4%

