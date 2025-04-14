Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.8%. Within the sector, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.4% and 2.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 3.38% year-to-date. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is up 2.76% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc, is down 4.72% year-to-date. Combined, ES and NEE make up approximately 13.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 1.7%. Among large Financial stocks, Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) and AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.8% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.3% in midday trading, and down 1.77% on a year-to-date basis. Citigroup Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.31% year-to-date, and AvalonBay Communities, Inc., is down 7.46% year-to-date. C makes up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.8% Financial +1.7% Technology & Communications +1.3% Consumer Products +1.1% Healthcare +1.1% Industrial +0.9% Materials +0.9% Services +0.8% Energy +0.5%

