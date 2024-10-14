Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.9%. Within the sector, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.8% and 2.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 28.95% year-to-date. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 245.96% year-to-date, and PG&E Corp is up 12.01% year-to-date. Combined, VST and PCG make up approximately 7.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Financial stocks, Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) and Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.6% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 25.60% on a year-to-date basis. Wells Fargo & Co, meanwhile, is up 29.43% year-to-date, and Humana Inc., is down 41.58% year-to-date. WFC makes up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.9%
|Financial
|+0.7%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.7%
|Industrial
|+0.7%
|Consumer Products
|+0.4%
|Services
|+0.3%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Materials
|+0.2%
|Energy
|-0.4%
