Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 4.37% year-to-date. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is up 3.98% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp, is down 6.55% year-to-date. Combined, ES and VST make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Energy stocks, Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) and ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 2.84% on a year-to-date basis. Expand Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 7.84% year-to-date, and ONEOK Inc, is down 11.94% year-to-date. Combined, EXE and OKE make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.4%
|Energy
|+0.2%
|Financial
|0.0%
|Healthcare
|-0.2%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.4%
|Materials
|-0.4%
|Consumer Products
|-0.6%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.7%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Media Dividend Stock List
OBNK Stock Predictions
RXII Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.