Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Energy

April 28, 2025 — 02:49 pm EDT

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 4.37% year-to-date. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is up 3.98% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp, is down 6.55% year-to-date. Combined, ES and VST make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Energy stocks, Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) and ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 2.84% on a year-to-date basis. Expand Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 7.84% year-to-date, and ONEOK Inc, is down 11.94% year-to-date. Combined, EXE and OKE make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+0.4%
Energy+0.2%
Financial0.0%
Healthcare-0.2%
Services-0.3%
Industrial-0.4%
Materials-0.4%
Consumer Products-0.6%
Technology & Communications-0.7%

