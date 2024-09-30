Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.3%. Within the sector, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.2% and 1.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 29.83% year-to-date. Pinnacle West Capital Corp, meanwhile, is up 28.01% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 122.91% year-to-date. Combined, PNW and CEG make up approximately 7.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.3%. Among large Energy stocks, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 6.87% on a year-to-date basis. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is down 18.22% year-to-date, and Hess Corp, is down 5.37% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and HES make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.3% Energy +0.3% Healthcare -0.0% Financial -0.0% Industrial -0.2% Services -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Materials -0.5%

