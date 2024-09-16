Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Energy

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.0%. Within the sector, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.9% and 3.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 26.71% year-to-date. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 134.08% year-to-date, and AES Corp is up 2.36% year-to-date. Combined, VST and AES make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Energy stocks, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.6% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 4.70% on a year-to-date basis. ONEOK Inc, meanwhile, is up 37.71% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 11.57% year-to-date. Combined, OKE and MRO make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.0% Energy +1.0% Healthcare +0.9% Financial +0.9% Consumer Products +0.6% Industrial +0.6% Materials +0.6% Services +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.1%

