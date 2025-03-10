Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.7%. Within the sector, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.3% and 4.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 3.12% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.57% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 6.78% year-to-date. Combined, AES and NEE make up approximately 13.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) and General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 1.6% in midday trading, and up 10.72% on a year-to-date basis. Archer Daniels Midland Co., meanwhile, is up 2.72% year-to-date, and General Mills Inc is up 5.66% year-to-date. Combined, ADM and GIS make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.7% Consumer Products +0.4% Healthcare +0.3% Energy +0.1% Materials -1.2% Services -1.5% Financial -1.7% Industrial -1.9% Technology & Communications -2.7%

