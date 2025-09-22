Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.0%. Within that group, Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 12.6% and 5.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 21.65% year-to-date. Teradyne, Inc., meanwhile, is up 7.50% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc., is down 40.96% year-to-date. Combined, TER and ENPH make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Utilities stocks, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.6% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 13.91% on a year-to-date basis. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 53.72% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp is up 59.06% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and VST make up approximately 13.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.0% Utilities +0.6% Industrial +0.2% Healthcare 0.0% Energy -0.0% Financial -0.2% Materials -0.4% Consumer Products -0.6% Services -0.6%

