Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.1%. Within the sector, Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) and Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 12.5% and 4.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 28.77% year-to-date. Qualcomm Inc, meanwhile, is up 25.39% year-to-date, and Robinhood Markets Inc is up 293.50% year-to-date. QCOM makes up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.7%. Among large Services stocks, Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) and Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 9.31% on a year-to-date basis. Alphabet Inc, meanwhile, is up 42.02% year-to-date, and Alphabet Inc is up 41.49% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.1%
|Services
|+0.7%
|Consumer Products
|+0.3%
|Industrial
|+0.2%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Energy
|0.0%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.