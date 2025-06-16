Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.7%. Within the sector, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.7% and 6.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 4.72% year-to-date. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.47% year-to-date, and Teradyne, Inc., is down 29.80% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and TER make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 1.4%. Among large Services stocks, MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.1% and 6.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 0.81% on a year-to-date basis. MGM Resorts International, meanwhile, is down 0.98% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc is up 0.68% year-to-date. Combined, MGM and WBD make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.7%
|Services
|+1.4%
|Industrial
|+1.2%
|Materials
|+1.0%
|Financial
|+0.8%
|Consumer Products
|+0.7%
|Healthcare
|+0.2%
|Energy
|-0.5%
|Utilities
|-0.7%
