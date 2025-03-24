Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.7%. Within that group, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.2% and 5.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.6% on the day, and down 6.49% year-to-date. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is down 5.56% year-to-date, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc is up 5.87% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and MPWR make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 1.6%. Among large Financial stocks, Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL) and KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.6% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 3.45% on a year-to-date basis. Texas Pacific Land Corp, meanwhile, is up 20.57% year-to-date, and KKR & CO Inc, is down 18.05% year-to-date. KKR makes up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.7% Financial +1.6% Industrial +1.6% Services +1.3% Materials +1.3% Energy +1.3% Consumer Products +0.9% Healthcare +0.9% Utilities +0.5%

