Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.2%. Within the sector, Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) and Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.9% and 6.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.2% on the day, and up 27.21% year-to-date. Palantir Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 156.26% year-to-date, and Micron Technology Inc. is up 201.90% year-to-date. Combined, PLTR and MU make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.7%. Among large Energy stocks, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 7.84% on a year-to-date basis. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 48.76% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 43.40% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and MPC make up approximately 7.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.2% Energy +0.7% Materials +0.4% Services +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Financial +0.1% Consumer Products -0.0% Healthcare -0.0% Utilities -0.3%

