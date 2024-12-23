Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.8% and 4.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 24.11% year-to-date. Broadcom Inc, meanwhile, is up 110.14% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc, is down 15.39% year-to-date. Combined, AVGO and AMD make up approximately 7.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.5%. Among large Energy stocks, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 2.38% on a year-to-date basis. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 37.39% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 14.48% year-to-date. Combined, APA and EQT make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.7% Energy +0.5% Financial +0.2% Utilities -0.0% Healthcare -0.1% Materials -0.2% Industrial -0.3% Consumer Products -0.4% Services -0.6%

