Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Monday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.3%. Within that group, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 27.8% and 4.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 23.23% year-to-date. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 46.68% year-to-date, and Applied Materials, Inc. is up 13.88% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and AMAT make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.3% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 12.41% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is up 43.46% year-to-date, and Deckers Outdoor Corp. is up 81.73% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.3% Consumer Products +0.3% Services +0.2% Healthcare 0.0% Industrial -0.1% Materials -0.1% Financial -0.9% Energy -1.3% Utilities -1.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 FDT shares outstanding history

 CETC Split History

 Funds Holding ITDG



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.