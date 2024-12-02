News & Insights

Markets
SMCI

Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products

December 02, 2024 — 02:34 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Monday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.3%. Within that group, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 27.8% and 4.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 23.23% year-to-date. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 46.68% year-to-date, and Applied Materials, Inc. is up 13.88% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and AMAT make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.3% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 12.41% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is up 43.46% year-to-date, and Deckers Outdoor Corp. is up 81.73% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Value Forum

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+1.3%
Consumer Products+0.3%
Services+0.2%
Healthcare0.0%
Industrial-0.1%
Materials-0.1%
Financial-0.9%
Energy-1.3%
Utilities-1.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 FDT shares outstanding history
 CETC Split History
 Funds Holding ITDG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
FDT shares outstanding history -> CETC Split History -> Funds Holding ITDG -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMCI
AMAT
XLK
TSLA
DECK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.