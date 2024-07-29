Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Services sector, higher by 0.8%. Within that group, McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) and Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.4% and 2.9%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 7.71% year-to-date. McDonald's Corp, meanwhile, is down 10.18% year-to-date, and Charter Communications Inc, is down 2.70% year-to-date. MCD makes up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Revvity Inc (Symbol: RVTY) and ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.4% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 10.94% on a year-to-date basis. Revvity Inc, meanwhile, is up 12.27% year-to-date, and ResMed Inc. is up 20.79% year-to-date. Combined, RVTY and RMD make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+0.8%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Utilities
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Financial
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Energy
|-1.0%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Cheap Materials Stocks
EVOP shares outstanding history
KVHI Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.