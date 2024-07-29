Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Services sector, higher by 0.8%. Within that group, McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) and Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.4% and 2.9%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 7.71% year-to-date. McDonald's Corp, meanwhile, is down 10.18% year-to-date, and Charter Communications Inc, is down 2.70% year-to-date. MCD makes up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Revvity Inc (Symbol: RVTY) and ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.4% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 10.94% on a year-to-date basis. Revvity Inc, meanwhile, is up 12.27% year-to-date, and ResMed Inc. is up 20.79% year-to-date. Combined, RVTY and RMD make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.8% Healthcare +0.4% Utilities +0.3% Consumer Products +0.1% Technology & Communications +0.1% Financial -0.1% Industrial -0.1% Materials -0.1% Energy -1.0%

