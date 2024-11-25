Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Services sector, up 2.0%. Within that group, Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) and Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.4% and 6.6%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.4% on the day, and up 28.88% year-to-date. Ulta Beauty Inc, meanwhile, is down 25.85% year-to-date, and Horton Inc is up 15.53% year-to-date. Combined, ULTA and DHI make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 1.7%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.1% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 12.18% on a year-to-date basis. Pool Corp, meanwhile, is down 0.37% year-to-date, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., is down 48.59% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Services +2.0% Consumer Products +1.7% Materials +1.6% Technology & Communications +1.3% Healthcare +1.2% Financial +1.1% Industrial +0.8% Utilities +0.1% Energy -1.6%

