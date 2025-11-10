In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.8%. Leading the group were shares of Integra Resources, up about 13.2% and shares of Endeavour Silver up about 10.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are agriculture & farm products shares, up on the day by about 4.6% as a group, led by Village Farms International, trading higher by about 16.7% and The Andersons, trading higher by about 1.8% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Agriculture & Farm Products

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.