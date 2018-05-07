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In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.6%. Leading the group were shares of EP Energy, up about 12.5% and shares of Energy XXI up about 12% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Clean Energy Fuels, trading higher by about 9% and CVR Refining, trading up by about 8.8% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.