Monday Sector Leaders: Materials, Technology & Communications

June 09, 2025 — 02:47 pm EDT

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Materials companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.5%. Within that group, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.7% and 4.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 6.09% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 26.09% year-to-date, and LyondellBasell Industries NV, is down 16.78% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and LYB make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.0%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.4% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 3.39% on a year-to-date basis. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 35.63% year-to-date, and ON Semiconductor Corp, is down 16.48% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and ON make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector% Change
Materials+1.5%
Technology & Communications+1.0%
Energy+0.9%
Industrial+0.5%
Consumer Products+0.4%
Healthcare+0.4%
Services+0.2%
Financial+0.1%
Utilities-0.1%

