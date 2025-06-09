Monday Sector Leaders: Materials, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Materials companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.5%. Within that group, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.7% and 4.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 6.09% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 26.09% year-to-date, and LyondellBasell Industries NV, is down 16.78% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and LYB make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.0%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.4% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 3.39% on a year-to-date basis. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 35.63% year-to-date, and ON Semiconductor Corp, is down 16.48% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and ON make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Materials
|+1.5%
|Technology & Communications
|+1.0%
|Energy
|+0.9%
|Industrial
|+0.5%
|Consumer Products
|+0.4%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Services
|+0.2%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
