Monday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Industrial sector, up 0.3%. Within the sector, Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) and PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.0% and 2.9%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 2.87% year-to-date. Delta Air Lines Inc, meanwhile, is down 24.48% year-to-date, and PayPal Holdings Inc, is down 18.96% year-to-date. DAL makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Services stocks, Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) and Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.6% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 4.79% on a year-to-date basis. Charter Communications Inc, meanwhile, is up 16.33% year-to-date, and Expedia Group Inc, is down 10.41% year-to-date. EXPE makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Services
|+0.2%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.2%
|Materials
|-0.6%
|Energy
|-1.1%
